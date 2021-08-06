Spotlighting Dating Sucks but You Don’t

Connell Barrett, went through his own transformation.

He had to learn how to date and now he wants to help men of all ages find their confidence.

You see, most single men doubt their attractiveness, so they put on an act—they pretend

to be “cool” or “alpha” or “Mr. Nice Guy.” But those masks make things worse!

Or maybe they don’t even try to date, because, “Why bother? Women aren’t into me.”

Yet when you’re Radically Authentic, you unlock your most awesome, charismatic

self—the man you are at your core.

You become more motivated, more attractive, and more confident.

And women LOVE confident men.

Dating Coach for Men: Connell Barrett

Podcast: HERE

Book:HERE