Spotlighting Cyber Dive/Aqua-One A Childs First Smart Phone

The Co-Founders of Cyber Dive – Jeff Gottfurcht (CEO) and Derek Jackson (CTO). Created a child’s first smart phone with parental dashboard so parents know what their children are looking at and what apps they download. They believe it is better to be aware of what they are doing and have a conversation rather than trying to keep kids away from internet and social media because it is not going away. They are bridging the digital divide giving parents the tools so they can feel safe when they give their children access to social media for the first time.

CyberDive.co

