Spotlighting Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care

Volunteering is rewarding and not only supports families in crisis but improves your life too!!

When you or a loved one has been injured, diagnosed with a serious illness, or given a terminal diagnosis, you may not know where to turn for

help. Heather Peterson is the Volunteer Coordinator for Continuum and she loves to talk about making the best of now.

Continuum is hospice care and there is lots of room for you to volunteer and make the end more peaceful and loving for someone.

Continumm Hospice and Palliative Care serves patients with expert medical care with compassion and pain management.

These services are designed to work with you and your family to provide the support and care needed during this difficult time.

