Joining me is Lisa George out reach coordinator for Clothes for kids. Clothes For Kids provides free school clothing to lower-income students. Any child who attends school in Snohomish County or the Northshore School District (Head Start/ECEAP through 12th grade) and requests help qualifies for Clothes For Kids. Clothing is distributed from August through the end of May. Just go to their website https://clothesforkids.org/ and schedule your shopping appointment.