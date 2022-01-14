Spotlighting Cleaning up Your Mental Mess

Dr. Caroline Leaf is a communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist with a Masters and PhD in Communication Pathology and a BSc Logopaedics, specializing in cognitive and metacognitive neuropsychology. She shares her 5 step Neuro cycle system. Gather/Reflect/Write/Recheck/active reach. It is all in her new book called “Cleaning up the Mental Mess. She addresses mental illness/trauma and brain injury. She believes our mind can change our brain. She also has a weekly podcast called Cleaning up the Mental mess. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cleaning-up-the-mental-mess-with-dr-caroline-leaf/id1334767397 https://drleaf.com/

