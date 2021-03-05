Spotlighting Cleaning up the Mental Mess

Dr. Caroline Leaf is a communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist with a Masters
and PhD in Communication Pathology and a BSc Logopaedics,
specializing in cognitive and metacognitive neuropsychology.
She shares her 5 step Neuro cycle system. Gather/Reflect/Write/Recheck/active reach.
It is all in her new book called “Cleaning up the Mental Mess.
She addresses mental illness/trauma and brain injury.
She believes our mind can change our brain.
She also has a weekly podcast called Cleaning up the Mental mess.