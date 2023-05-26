Spotlighting City Fruit

Bennett Walkes Harvest and Fruit Tree Stewardship Program Coordinator and Tiare Gill Education and Volunteer Programs Manager share with us what City Fruit is up to this time of year.

They help tree owners and community orchardists grow healthy fruit, provide assistance in harvesting and preserving fruit. Promote the equitable sharing of extra fruit with neighbors, and work to protect public fruit trees. CF takes a holistic approach to their work and have programs form education and outreach to tree care and harvest advocating for equitable food policy and sustainable orchard car and food practices.

City Fruit prioritizes the distribution of fruit to food banks and meal programs in order to support equitable access to healthy, local foods!

City Fruit strives to share fruit with community partners located within 2-miles of where the fruit was harvested.

City Fruit

