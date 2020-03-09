Spotlighting Child Haven

This week we hear from Jon Botten and Megan Beers with Childhaven. They are committed to helping children get a good start in the first 5 years of life. They are committed to community, education and families. They work with the A.C.E.’s model (Adverse Childhood Experiences) to help children and families get on track for success. They have recently implemented a “wrap around” program which incorporates families who already have experience to work with the new families. The work they do not only impacts families today but will affect these families for generations to come. https://childhaven.org/

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment. Follow on Apple Podcasts

