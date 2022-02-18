Spotlighting Caring is Art with Leilani Norman

Artist and former caregiver Leilani Norman offers a gift of thanks to dementia caregivers everywhere through this simple book. Caring is Art is an offering of love and validation in the form of a gift book. It presents words of encouragement, brief facts about cognitive decline, and quotes from fellow caregivers, enveloped in Leilani’s cover art. A portion of profits from sales benefits Dementia Support Northwest and other non-profit organizations that provide help to caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia.

