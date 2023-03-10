Spotlighting Bridgeways

Andrea Duffield CEO and Marketing Director Michael Campbell Danas with Bridgeways share the mission and work of the organization. Bridgeways’ mission is to provide services that promote quality of life for individuals living with mental illness in a manner that facilitates growth, independence, and a sense of community. Bridgeways carries out their mission each day through their manufacturing social enterprise and an array of programs; connecting adults living with mental illness to life-changing opportunities through employment, housing supports, and engagement with mental health and other supportive services. Bridgeways

PODCAST:HERE

