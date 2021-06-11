Spotlighting Black Girl in Love (with Herself)

Trey Anthony is the author of Black Girl in Love (with Herself)

She was on track to write a book about relationships, she is a relationship coach.

When her world crashed around her. She adopted a baby and within days her

partner texted yes texted her to break up.

Covid hit and she had to shelter in while coping with a new baby on her own.

Bravely she called her editor and said, can’t write this book.

But how about I tell the story of discovering myself and learning

to love myself first before loving another.

Her hope is that reading this book will teach you to hold on to the job of loving yourself,

not give it away.

Podcast: HERE