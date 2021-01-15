Spotlighting Birthday Dreams

They are in shelters at the time of their birthday so because Birthday Dreams
believes everyone deserves a birthday they go to the shelter and throw a party for the child.
Tiffaney Jones, Volunteer Coordinator, and Priya Priyadarshini,
Board Chair join us to talk about how they have had to pivot.
With Covid things have changed a bit and now they are doing birthday in a box.
Due to Covid they had to cancel their gala so they are looking for donations
to keep doing birthdays during these challenging times. https://birthdaydreams.org/
Podcast: HERE