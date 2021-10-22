Spotlighting Birthday Dreams

Birthday Dreams is an organization that provides birthday parties for kids in transition. They are in shelters at the time of their birthday so because Birthday Dreams believes everyone deserves a birthday they go to the shelter and throw a party for the child. Tiffaney Jones, Volunteer Coordinator, and Priya Priyadarshini, Board Chair join us to talk about how they have had to pivot. With Covid things have changed a bit and now they are doing birthday in a box. Due to Covid they had to cancel their gala so they are looking for donations to keep doing birthdays during these challenging times. https://birthdaydreams.org/

Podcast: HERE