Spotlighting #BingingSober

#BingingSober is a practice Colleen Ryan-Hensly used to manage mental health challenges for two decades. It focuses on the value of taking time away from intoxication via mind-numbing, unhealthy escapism in all of its forms – including alcohol, social media, processed food, and more – rather than permanently abstaining from any single habit. The practice emphasizes the replacement of toxic escapisms, or the overuse of potentially toxic escapisms, with natural escapes to support lifelong change and improvements in quality of life.

