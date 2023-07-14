Spotlighting #BingingSober Colleen Ryan-Hensley

Colleen Ryan Hensley #BingingSober talks about taking ownership of our healing starting with ourselves, then our family and community. She highlights the importance of focusing our energy on things we can control rather than numbing and escaping by focusing on things out of our control. Turning those unhealthy habits into heathly steps to healing, changing our self talk one word at a time. Recognizing how we are feeling and what we can do about it rather than isolating and running from the feelings. There is hope, there is help colleen@colleenryanhensley.com Check out her insta as well @Colleen Ryan-Hensley

SPOTLIGHT: PODCAST

Performance Coach & Mental Health Advocate

✨Founder #bingingsober

🧠💪Redefining mental toughness

⭐️#healingistough #consciousescape