Spotlighting #BingingSober

Colleen Ryan Hensley talks with us about her movement #BingingSober. Are you an escapist? The truth is, the majority of people unconsciously turn to mind-numbing habits such as binge eating, binge drinking, binge-watching shows, and binging social media in order to escape from their reality. It’s simply a fact of American life in the 21st century, and these unhealthy habits are eating away at our mental and physical health and overall well-being. If you’re ready for a change and ready to embrace a natural zest and energy for life, be part of the #BingingSober movement!

Colleen Ryan Hensley

