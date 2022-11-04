Spotlighting Beyondtype1.org

On November 6, 2022, a team of 50 living with type 1 diabetes will race through the five boroughs of NYC and show the world what living beyond type 1 looks like Vince Carter Bellingham WA and Harry Sills Edmonds WA, talk about their journey from diagnosis to running a marathon.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition that makes the body unable to produce insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. Without insulin, our bodies cannot use the sugar in our bloodstream as energy, causing people to experience diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) or worse complications, including death.

If an individual goes undiagnosed or is misdiagnosed, these life-threatening complications become a reality. This is why recognizing the early symptoms of type 1 diabetes is critical. Symptoms may develop rapidly and can be mistaken for the flu or other illnesses and a delayed diagnosis can have serious consequences.

