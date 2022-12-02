Dr. Jessica Peck is the author of Behind Closed Doors: a guide to help parents and teens navigate
through life’s toughest issues. The book is a practical guide for parents guiding their tweens and teens through cultural change and modern day health threats. Jessica Peck, a longtime pediatric nurse practitioner and mom of four, helps parents escape the secrecy and shame surrounding challenging moments and engage in honest conversations with friends and peers.
DrNurseMama
Laurie Blog | Spotlight with Laurie Hardie
By Laurie Hardie |
Spotlighting Behind Closed Doors Dr. Jessica Peck
Dr. Jessica Peck is the author of Behind Closed Doors: a guide to help parents and teens navigate