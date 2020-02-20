Spotlighting beerole.com

This week we hear from Igor Casapooh who is the founder of beerole.com where they are hoping to donate 2000 bees in 2020. We have heard the news that our bee population is dwindling and this is how you can help locally and globally. Bees play an important role in our daily lives. Not many of us know how big of a difference can they make in a world endangered by pollution, fast economy and bad management. In that spirit, beerole decided it’s time to make a wake-up-call and start acting.

They are working with a web platform that connects the public with bee keepers and their honey. They plan on donating two thousand hives to the associations of beekeepers from 100 affected countries.

https://www.beerole.com/2billionbeesproject/

