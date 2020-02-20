Spotlighting beerole.com

February 20, 2020

This week we hear from Igor Casapooh who is the founder of beerole.com where they are hoping to donate 2000 bees in 2020. We have heard the news that our bee population is dwindling and this is how you can help locally and globally. Bees play an important role in our daily lives. Not many of us know how big of a difference can they make in a world endangered by pollution, fast economy and bad management. In that spirit, beerole decided it’s time to make a wake-up-call and start acting.
They are working with a web platform that connects the public with bee keepers and their honey. They plan on donating two thousand hives to the associations of beekeepers from 100 affected countries.
https://www.beerole.com/2billionbeesproject/

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
