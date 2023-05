It is the 41st annual Beat the Bridge. Hannah Jileck is the Development Coordinator and Ava Miller is the Ambassador for Beat the Bridge. We will also be chatting with Ava’s dad Dan Miller. The event is Sunday 5/14/23 at Husky Stadium to raise money for research. Beat the Bridge is your chance to show the world that together, we can conquer type 1 diabetes (T1D). You will power more research, enable more advocacy and fund more support for the 1.45 million Americans living with T1D.

Beat the Bridge

