Spotlighting Beat the Bridge JDRF

Zane Anderson Youth Ambassador for JDRF and Andrea Williams with JDRF
working on the “Beat the Bridge” project. For the second year in a row the
Annual Beat the Bridge fundraising event for Juvenile Diabetes will be virtual.
It is the 39th year of the Nordstrom’s / JDRF Event and nothing is going to stop them.
Zane shares what it is to live with type 1 diabetes as a 13 year old
and Andrea shares she was diagnosed at the age of 20.
To join/participate/support the 29th Annual Nordstrom’s JDRF
Beat the Bridge go to beatthebridge.org