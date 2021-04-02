Spotlighting Beat the Bridge JDRF

Zane Anderson Youth Ambassador for JDRF and Andrea Williams with JDRF

working on the “Beat the Bridge” project. For the second year in a row the

Annual Beat the Bridge fundraising event for Juvenile Diabetes will be virtual.

It is the 39th year of the Nordstrom’s / JDRF Event and nothing is going to stop them.

Zane shares what it is to live with type 1 diabetes as a 13 year old

and Andrea shares she was diagnosed at the age of 20.

To join/participate/support the 29th Annual Nordstrom’s JDRF

Beat the Bridge go to beatthebridge.org

