Spotlighting “Bake Away” No Kid Hungry

Sahana Vij is the author of “Bake Away” a cook book full of recipes, stories, and amazing pictures.

She decided to create the book in order to help support NoKidHungry.org.

No Kid Hungry is the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

This is a problem we know how to solve – but we need your help.

Book Larder book store is hosting a free event to support Sahana and 100% of the proceeds

will go to No Kid Hungry.

Bake Away is a celebration of baking’s impact on our creativity,

self -expression, and personal experiences.

It’s a reflection of what’s important in our lives.

https://www.booklarder.com/events/info/in-store-event-sahana-vij-bake-away

https://www.nokidhungry.org/

Podcast: HERE