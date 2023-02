Claire Verity, Chairperson, Go Red for Women Puget Sound and President, Regence and Jia Wu, Go Red for Women Ambassador and survivor speaker talk about “Be the Beat”. Unite with women in our community and join the Go Red for Women movement. Make an impact in the fight against heart disease and stroke with the American Heart Association. Attend Be the Beat: A Reimagined Go Red for Women Experience on March 2nd in Seattle. Reserve your table at SeattleGoRed.heart.org.

