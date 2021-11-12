Spotlighting Adoptive Parents and PTSD

PTSD expert Dr. Lipov, a board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Pain Management, and his family went through years managing the trauma that came with the adoption of their son. Research shows that adoptees are 4 times more likely to attempt suicide than non-adoptees. PTSD is common among adoptees, as they often come from challenging environments, often leading to trauma for new adoptive parents. An Oxford study found 1,900 cases of child-to-parent violence in a year period, but experts say the results are severely underreported, due to the taboo nature and because parents will often not report out of fear of legal consequences for their children. Dr. Lipov is a renowned medical researcher and the Chief Medical Officer of Stella, a pioneering mental health treatment organization. Dr. Lipov developed the revolutionary solution which he used on both himself and his adopted son, called the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB). Combined with psychotherapy, the SGB shows an 80% effectiveness rate in patients. https://stellacenter.com/

Podcast: HERE

