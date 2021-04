Marvin Charles with Aboutdads.org was going to sign his baby girl

over to the authorities because he couldn’t raise her.

Instead he got into rehab, got all his kids back and created a ministry

to help other dads who needed support in getting well and reuniting

their families. He dropped that baby girl off at college instead.

Marvin has also written a book called “Becoming Dads: A mission to restore absent fathers.

