Charles Durrett is an architect, author, and advocate of affordable, socially responsible and sustainable design. He is an advocate for the homeless and has developed several projects to house the homeless. His newest book, A Solution to Homelessness describes the way the small town of American Canyon, in Napa Valley California, built housing for their homeless citizens.

He is hosting an event at University Friends Meeting, 4001 9th Ave NE, on April 8th at 7:30 pm.

