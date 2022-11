Dr. Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist, and author of A Deeper Wellness: Conquering Stress, Mood, Anxiety and Traumas. She tell us that “when more days than not” don’t feel right either because there is fighting, cold silences, or passive aggression, then it’s time to make a change. She has her book, a webpage with weekly tips and a podcast to encourage people to live their best life.

Through a dynamic and multifaceted approach to treatment,

Dr. Monica Vermani has dedicated her life to help facilitate therapy,

health and wellness to individuals, families and organizations.

Dr. Monica Vermani

Podcast: HERE