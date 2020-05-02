Spotlighting 2020 Give Big Campaign

May 2, 2020

Give Big 2020 is already underway. It’s a great annual fund-raising event for our community to come together and support many of the non-profits in the Puget Sound area. And to underscore the need is greater than ever this year! We hear from leaders in just 2 of the nonprofits we can choose to support:
Tereza Marks is the Executive Director Pawsitive Alliance. These trying times will affect how Pawsitive Alliance will be able to provide life saving programs across the state, please consider donating to help Seattle’s homeless pet caretakers, Central Washington’s low income pet parents, and those animals across the state who need a home.
Nancy Long the executive director of 501 Commons, the nonprofit producing GiveBIG. 501 Commons has expanded training and support to nonprofits to encourage their supporters to create effective peer to peer campaigns.
Please support www.givebigwa.org @givebigwa

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
