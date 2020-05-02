Spotlighting 2020 Give Big Campaign

Give Big 2020 is already underway. It’s a great annual fund-raising event for our community to come together and support many of the non-profits in the Puget Sound area. And to underscore the need is greater than ever this year! We hear from leaders in just 2 of the nonprofits we can choose to support:

Tereza Marks is the Executive Director Pawsitive Alliance. These trying times will affect how Pawsitive Alliance will be able to provide life saving programs across the state, please consider donating to help Seattle’s homeless pet caretakers, Central Washington’s low income pet parents, and those animals across the state who need a home.

Nancy Long the executive director of 501 Commons, the nonprofit producing GiveBIG. 501 Commons has expanded training and support to nonprofits to encourage their supporters to create effective peer to peer campaigns.

Please support www.givebigwa.org @givebigwa

