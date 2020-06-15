Spotlighting the Arthritis Foundation

June 15, 2020

Covid – 19 has caused some issues for people with arthritis because they haven’t been coming in for meds or treatment.

This week we hear from: Steve Wright, Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation Washington, Oregon, & Alaska, Dr. Amish Dave, Rheumatologist at Virginia Mason Medical Center, and Samantha Shelton who is on the board and her two kids, Isabella and Devon who both suffer from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA). Covid – 19 has caused some issues for people with arthritis because they haven’t been coming in for meds or treatment. They are now able to go back into the clinics. Their fundraiser “Bone Bash” will be virtual this year. Isabela and Devon share the struggles of being kids with arthritis and what it is like at school for them. They also share how kids can help kids with arthritis stay safe at school. https://www.arthritis.org/

Media

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only