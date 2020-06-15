Spotlighting the Arthritis Foundation

Covid – 19 has caused some issues for people with arthritis because they haven’t been coming in for meds or treatment.
This week we hear from: Steve Wright, Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation Washington, Oregon, & Alaska, Dr. Amish Dave, Rheumatologist at Virginia Mason Medical Center, and Samantha Shelton who is on the board and her two kids, Isabella and Devon who both suffer from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA). Covid – 19 has caused some issues for people with arthritis because they haven’t been coming in for meds or treatment. They are now able to go back into the clinics. Their fundraiser “Bone Bash” will be virtual this year. Isabela and Devon share the struggles of being kids with arthritis and what it is like at school for them. They also share how kids can help kids with arthritis stay safe at school. https://www.arthritis.org/