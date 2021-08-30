Spotify crowns Justin Bieber as its most listened-to artist

Rory Kramer

Justin Bieber has further cemented his status as the prince of pop — a title given to him by Lizzo on Sunday — by being crowned Spotify’s most listened-to artist.

The music streaming service confirmed that the “Peaches” singer has amassed over 83.3 million monthly listeners, a new all-time record, reports Chart Data. The milestone isn’t all too surprising, considering “Stay,” Justin’s collab with The Kid LAROI, has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks.

Justin leads the Spotify pack by a wide margin, with The Weeknd earning second place with 74.5 million monthly listeners. Ed Sheeran rounds out the top three with 72.4 million listeners per month.

Dua Lipa is the service’s most-streamed female artist, boasting 65.5 million monthly listeners.

