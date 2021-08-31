Spot the sonic Easter eggs in Duran Duran’s new track, “Anniversary”

Stephanie Pistel

Duran Duran has released another track from their upcoming album Future Past, and the title is quite apropos.

This year, the legendary New Wave group is celebrating their 40th anniversary, and their new track is called, yes, “Anniversary.” The upbeat track is reminiscent of the group’s classic ’80s sound. Bass player John Taylor says that’s intentional.

“It was…fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits,” says John in a statement. “They’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.”

He continues, “‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way.”

He adds, “After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ‘staying together’ can really mean. It’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today!”

Future Past is out October 22. Ahead of that, Duran Duran will headline this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 3 and 10. This month, they’ll perform at the worldwide Global Citizen LIVE event on September 25.

