Spice Girls will "celebrate" the 25th anniversary of "Wannabe" this year, says Mel C

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the first Spice Girls single, “Wannabe,” and the group’s debut album, Spice. According to Mel C, something’s in the works to mark those milestones.

Mel, aka Sporty Spice, tells Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast, “Of course, it’s high on the agenda for us girls…we are working on some ideas. I can’t give too much away…but we definitely wanna celebrate and really acknowledge 25 years. It’s insane. We’re so proud of our legacy. So we do want to celebrate it in the best way that we can.”

But as far as new music from the iconic girl group, that’s a different story.

“You know what, I think, when we talk about new music, we feel very nervous,” Mel explains. “Because obviously we had such great success, and we have such a great back catalog. And we wouldn’t want to force anything. And we wouldn’t want to do anything that wasn’t good enough, you know?”

“So we’ve always said if an opportunity came up and we felt…it was quite organic that it happens, then we would do it,” she adds. “But we kind of don’t wanna force it.”



As for more Spice Girls concerts, Mel says they want to do them, but “obviously that isn’t something that’s gonna happen this year, sadly.” She’s also rescheduled her own solo shows to 2022.

By Andrea Dresdale

