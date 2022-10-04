Spice Girls release “Step To Me” demo ahead of ‘﻿Spiceworld 25’

Universal Music Group

Fans who have never heard the Spice Girls‘ ultra elusive track “Step To Me” can finally satisfy their curiosity. The British superstars released their demo in full on Tuesday.

The track was previously only be found either on the Japanese edition of Spiceworld﻿ or via a 1997 soft drink campaign. Fans who wanted to hear the track had to collect 20 pink ring pull tabs to win the “not in the shops” CD single.

To celebrate the full release of “Step To Me,” the singers also released an accompanying lyric video. The bouncy track features nostalgic synths and guitar riffs as the girls sing about challenging their prospective lover to prove they’re good enough and worthy of a relationship.

As previously reported, Spiceworld 25 celebrates the Spice Girls’ sophomore album and arrives November 4. It is now available to pre-order.

The offering will be released digitally and physically as a two-CD and hardback book copy, double cassette or 2LP set. The Spice Girls curated the release themselves and have added their favorite bonus tracks, remixes and B-sides.

Fans will also be able to purchase a picture disc and clear vinyl of the release.

Spiceworld was released November 3, 1997 and has gone on to sell over 14 million copies worldwide.

