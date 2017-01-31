Spice Up Your Big Game! [French’s Crispy Jalapenos Recipes)

Have you tried these yet? FRENCH’S NEW CRISPY JALEPENOS?!?!?! So good you can eat them right out of the container. AND, thank you!!!! What a delicious way to ‘spice’ up dips, dishes, burgers and more! You can add them in, or they make the perfect topper to pretty much ‘everything’ 🙂 (Made with real jalapenos).

So here’s the deal, if you’re looking for a dip to spice up your big football party and ‘wow’ your guests then look (HERE). I recently made this FRENCH’S JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER DIP (which you can love up with your favorite cheeseburger additions like I added extra cheese AND bacon and a handful of dried onions) garnish green onion, and tomoato bites…O-M-G!

(this is a double-batch with extra cheese:)

I’m tellin’ ya, these FRENCH’S NEW CRISPY JALEPENOS are an essential ingredient to spice up a dish, a perfect topper for adding ‘crispy’ and ‘crunchy’ with a kick OR do like I did and snack right out of the container:) But that FRENCH’S JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER DIP will be a game day favorite. In fact, find ALL the recipes in time for the ‘Big Game’ at FRENCHS.COM.