Credit: BigStockPhoto

Speed Racer… Beware!

The new 50mph speed zone on I-5 in Tacoma is LEGIT!  Which is to say the Washington State Patrol is NOT messing around.  Do you enjoy being pulled over by someone wearing a bow tie?  Because in just an hour the other night troopers nabbed 22 drivers!

I hear if  you collect four speeding tickets you get a bicycle!  Kidding of course.   In all seriousness, it’s just not worth it.  We’ve seen time and time again how unsafe that stretch of freeway is with all the construction going on.  Don’t be mad at the State Patrol… be mad at the guy who speeds by just to get in front of you only to slam on the brakes.  THAT makes me crazy.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.