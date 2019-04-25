Speed Racer… Beware!

The new 50mph speed zone on I-5 in Tacoma is LEGIT! Which is to say the Washington State Patrol is NOT messing around. Do you enjoy being pulled over by someone wearing a bow tie? Because in just an hour the other night troopers nabbed 22 drivers!

In just 60 minutes Tuesday evening between 10-11 p.m., troopers pulled over 22 drivers, of which 19 were given speeding tickets and 18 were cited for aggressive driving for going 20 or more mph over the speed limit

— https://t.co/p2EcnXnIWH — KOMO News (@komonews) April 25, 2019

I hear if you collect four speeding tickets you get a bicycle! Kidding of course. In all seriousness, it’s just not worth it. We’ve seen time and time again how unsafe that stretch of freeway is with all the construction going on. Don’t be mad at the State Patrol… be mad at the guy who speeds by just to get in front of you only to slam on the brakes. THAT makes me crazy.