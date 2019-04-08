Credit: glougass | BigStockPhoto.com

Speed Limit Through Tacoma Changes TODAY

The speed limit reduction is for 6 miles southbound and 5 miles northbound from the I-5 and Highway 16 interchange in Tacoma.

There’s a lot of confusion over there for a lot of drivers it seems,” said Sharon Lee who commutes through Tacoma on I-5 daily.

So much so that in recent months there’s been eight semi-truck crashes on I-5 near the Highway 16 interchange.

The speed restriction comes after the March 26th accident on southbound I-5 where investigators say a

speeding semi hit the center barrier near the Highway 16 interchange.

In December WSDOT posted a 50-mph speed limit advisory for drivers. But now the state has decided to make it mandatory.

