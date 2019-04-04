Credit: frender | BigStockPhoto.com

Speed Limit Change Through Tacoma

The drive through Tacoma is about to get a bit slower, in the hopes of reducing the number of crashes along a notorious stretch of I-5.
Starting early next week, new signs will go up in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 in

Tacoma and Fife dropping the speed limit to 50 mph.

The move comes in the wake of several major crashes along I-5 at the SR-16 interchange,

including eight involving semis over the past six months. Each crash has snarled both directions of the freeway for several hours,

often times during the commutes.

Full Story: HERE

 

