Speed Limit Change Through Tacoma

The drive through Tacoma is about to get a bit slower, in the hopes of reducing the number of crashes along a notorious stretch of I-5.
Starting early next week, new signs will go up in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 in
Tacoma and Fife dropping the speed limit to 50 mph.
The move comes in the wake of several major crashes along I-5 at the SR-16 interchange,
including eight involving semis over the past six months. Each crash has snarled both directions of the freeway for several hours,
often times during the commutes.
