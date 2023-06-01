Special limited edition vinyl box set of Cher’s 1995 album ‘It’s a Man’s World’ coming this month

Warner Records

Cher‘s 1995 album It’s a Man’s World is being reissued as a deluxe, limited edition vinyl box set on June 23.

The album features Cher’s well-known version of Marc Cohn‘s “Walking In Memphis,” as well as the hit single “One By One.” It also includes Cher’s versions of songs previously recorded by Tina Turner, Don Henley and The Walker Brothers.

The box set includes a remastered version of the original U.K. album, which was different than the U.S. version, on two red and blue vinyl LPs, plus another two LPs on green and yellow vinyl that contain 11 rare remixes, and an exclusive, numbered lithograph of a photo of Cher. A two-CD version of the reissue is also available and comes with its own lithograph.

A previously unreleased and remastered director’s cut of the “Walking In Memphis” video — featuring Cher dressed as Elvis Presley — is also out now.

