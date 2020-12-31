News

Space Needle Fireworks~Virtual

For the second year in a row the fireworks will be virtual this year.

Instead, residents can expect a broadcasted virtual light show they can enjoy

right from their own home to ring in the new year.

Using sky-mapping technology and real video footage,

the new virtual display will feature “striking visuals in a wondrous display of digital effects,

engineered to bring viewers bigger thrills than ever before.”

While viewer’s screens at home will show a dazzling, 3-D light show, in reality,

the Space Needle will be lit up in the magenta hue of sponsor T-Mobile.

