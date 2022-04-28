SPACE NEEDLE – 60 & FABULOUS!!

Seattle Space Needle is 60 years old, but it doesn’t look a day over 50. Claire, Laurie Hardie & Anna D go over a little history of the landmark. We also discuss rethinking the mask mandates during this shifting pandemic. Don’t you want to relive the first months of the pandemic in 2020? Neither do we, but there are books and shows that do just that…and it freaks us out. Also, there’s little weird fact we found out about Elon Musk. We also share a feel-good police officer story that put tears to Claire’s eyes. Laurie Hardie reveals some big news! Bun in the oven — or not?

Podcast: HERE