South Seattle Native, WSU Track Star Goes Viral [VIDEO]

This was originally posted back in May… but the video is BLOWING up this week. Watch Emanual “Ray Ray” Wells Jr., a graduate of Rainier Beach High School and current WSU track star wow you with his jumping talent!

He made that 55-inch jump look EASY 😱🔥 (via kingray206/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gX3fSci9N6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2020

Holy cow I’d say he makes it look easy! Huge congrats young man!!

My non-existent athletic ability isn’t jealous one bit. No.

You’re not buying it, are you?

Okay… jealously doesn’t even begin to explain it.

There! Happy now?

The truth set me free.