South Seattle Native, WSU Track Star Goes Viral [VIDEO]

This was originally posted back in May… but the video is BLOWING up this week.  Watch Emanual “Ray Ray” Wells Jr., a graduate of Rainier Beach High School and current WSU track star wow you with his jumping talent!

 

Holy cow I’d say he makes it look easy!  Huge congrats young man!!

My non-existent athletic ability isn’t jealous one bit.  No.

You’re not buying it, are you?

Okay… jealously doesn’t even begin to explain it.

There!  Happy now?

The truth set me free.