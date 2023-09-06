Sources: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film might have a $100 million opening weekend

Taylor Swift Productions

With many fall movies delayed due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes, theater owners are counting on Taylor Swift to save them.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter they believe Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film could have a record $100 million opening weekend when it hits theaters starting October 13. They also think the movie could gross more than $150 million domestically.

If it does, it’ll handily beat Justin Bieber‘s Never Say Never concert film, which made $99 million globally in 2011. The next concert film it’ll have to beat is Michael Jackson‘s posthumous 2009 concert film, This Is It, which made just under $182 million globally.

Other top-earning concert films include Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour, which made just under $71 million globally in 2008, and this year’s BTS: Yet To Come, which made $53 million in limited release.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film made a record $26 million in advance ticket sales in its first 24 hours. The film is expected to run at least four times a day in every AMC theater in the U.S.

If it wasn’t for the strike, two big films that Taylor’s movie would have had to compete with are Kraven the Hunter, which moved from October 6 to August 2024, and Dune: Part Two, which moved from November 3 to March 2024.

