Source shoots down Cher engagement speculation

Are Cher and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards taking the next step in their relationship? Well, it certainly looked that way, with the 76-year-old singer sparking speculation of an engagement after she posted a picture on Twitter of what looked like a huge diamond engagement ring.

Cher posted the photo with the caption “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” and later clarified that she shared it because she thought the 36-year-old A.E.’s “nails are so cool.”

Adding to the speculation, on Monday she tweeted about how she wishes her late mother, Georgia Holt, who died earlier this month, could be there to see the ring. “Woke up Min ago, & 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…” she shared. ”Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,” before adding it was actually, “a few tears.”

But it looks as though Cher won’t be walking down the aisle any time soon. “They are not engaged,” a source tells E! News, adding the ring is “just a beautiful gift.”

Cher and A.E. first went public with their relationship back in November, when they were spotted out together in West Hollywood. The singer was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

