Source: Lady Gaga is "crazy about" boyfriend Michael Polansky

It’s not a bad romance. Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky are still “crazy about” each other, People reports.

Michael, a tech investor, accompanied Gaga to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week, where she sang a stunning rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Gaga had a blast at the inauguration and was in the best spirits,” an insider tells the mag. “She’s very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support.”

The source adds that although the two may seem very different on the outside, they have “shared passions” and similar goals of making the world a better place.

“They are both hard working and love working together on charity projects,” says the insider. “They have not been sitting around during the lockdown and instead focused on where they can do good. They want to help out where they can.”

“Things are going really well,” the source adds, noting that Gaga is “happy, healthy and in a good place.”

Gaga and Michael were first spotting kissing at a 2020 New Year’s Eve bash and have been going strong ever since.

