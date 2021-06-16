Source: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “ecstatic” they can marry this summer

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Now that Gwen Stefani has had her bridal shower, can the big day be far away?

A source tells People magazine that Gwen and fiance Blake Shelton are “both ecstatic” that they can “finally” tie the knot, adding, “They are getting married this summer.”

“Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it’s safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding,” the source adds.

“She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring, though,” dishes the source, who also reveals that “Gwen’s boys will be very involved” in the ceremony.

Gwen’s boys are 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo, who she shares with her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale.

“Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys,” says the source.

Gwen and Blake began dating in 2015 and got engaged last October. While the wedding date and exact details aren’t known, Gwen has said that she wants a small wedding with family, and not a parade of all of her and Blake’s celebrity pals, some of whom have offered to perform at the ceremony.

There have also been reports that Gwen and Blake have already tied the knot secretly, based on pictures that show Gwen wearing a diamond band along with her engagement ring. That hasn’t been confirmed, however.

