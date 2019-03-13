Credit: kristynavagnerova | BigStockPhoto.com

‘Sour Me Unicorn Farts’ beer brewed with fruity cereal

That’s right, it’s a combination of your childhood favorite fruity cereal and beer!

Maryland’s DuClaw Brewing Company concocted the idea to combine the two flavors, hitting a local trend of unicorn-obsessed adults and beer-enthusiasts. In all honestly, the beer name sounds a little gross, but really cool.

The brewing co. collaborated with a fellow Maryland donut business, Diablo Donuts to come up with this tootie-fruity sour ale. (Like if Voodoo Donuts collaborated with Scuttlebutt Brewing, but on the east coast).

“We were inspired by the way [Diablo founder] Ros continuously pushes the envelope with flavors and recipes,” DuClaw founder and president Dave Benfield said in a statement announcing the beer.

“The process and pace with which they operate with is strangely similar to our approach to innovation–constant creativity, ideation and testing,” Benfield said.

The beer hits shelves early April, but will be available at the brewery starting March 16.  If the Unicorn Farts beer makes its way to the West coast, you can bet we will be buying a few to try, with a video to come!

About Mandi Ringgenberg

Mandi is the digital content coordinator and has worked at WARM for cumulative over three years, previously in promotions. She loves radio, TV and film and of course, writing. She has worked in college radio as a disc jockey and created award-winning podcasts. Mandi is originally from Alaska, but claims Seattle her home. Connect with her on Instagram @mandiringg!
