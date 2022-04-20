Sorry, Swifties! Drake and Taylor Swift are reportedly not collaborating

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

After sparking rumors that Taylor Swift collaborated with Drake on a new song, it appears that it was all a misunderstanding. According to people connected to the two hitmakers, they haven’t jumped into the recording studio together.

Drake sparked the collab rumors Monday after posting a throwback photo of him hugging Taylor and, of course, Taylor’s fans did what they did best — they looked for Easter eggs. Taylor is famous for leaving clues on her posts that have often hinted at release dates, song titles and other music-related matters.

Because the Drake throwback snap was fifth in the carousel of photos, Swifties believed Drizzy was subtly hinting that Taylor was about to release the re-recording of her fifth studio album, 1989, which would feature a “From the Vault” track featuring the Canadian rapper.

Leave it to TMZ to investigate. The outlet spoke with their sources, who purportedly have “direct knowledge,” and found that Drake was simply shouting out his old friend. They added the post had no hidden messages.

But fans are remaining hopeful Taylor drops her re-recorded 1989 album soon and have latched onto possible numerical Easter eggs spotted in her year-old The Late Show with Stephen Colbert interview. The longstanding belief is that Taylor will release the album on Friday, May 14.

She’s already dropped her updated version of “Wildest Dreams” from the album, which is also giving fans hope that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on the horizon.

