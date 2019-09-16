Sophie Poldermans Author of “Seducing and Killing Nazis” [Podcast]

September 16, 2019

Sophie Poldermans is a Dutch lecturer and women's rights activist, and the founder of "Sophie's Women of War." Sophie has documented some World War II history in her new boook: "Seducing and Killing Nazis". She personally knew Truus and Freddie Oversteegen for 20 years and worked closely with them for over a decade as a board member of the National Hannie Schaft Foundation. Hannie Schaft was killed by Nazis for her work in the Dutch Resistance, just 7 weeks before the war ended. She was just 25, and had been doing her work since she was 19. These Dutch Heroines gathered vital information, provided Jewish children with safe houses, stole identification papers, and bombed railways, along with liquidating the invaders. Sophie carries on this work because she knows we must not forget the past, as well, war continues, and women and children continue to be victimized.

Learn more at https://sophieswomenofwar.com/ and https://seducingandkillingnazis.com/.

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

