Sophie Egan, How to Be a Conscious Eater – great guide book for a balanced life

March 14, 2020

Sophie Egan a journalist who also holds a master’s degree in public health with a focus on health and social behavior. It is the thing that drives her to write and educate and be a source of change for our world. She has a long list of credentials and activities, and now has a new book that is a wonderful guide and can help each of us make decisions on the food we eat and its impact on our planet. How To Be a Conscious Eater–Making Food Choices That are Good for You, Others, and the Planet is just out in book stores–it’s a useful tool to have at hand.

Sophie was to be at Town Hall on Thursday March 19, 7:30, along with her dad, author Timothy Egan. This is now a Livestream event!

www.sophieegan.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only