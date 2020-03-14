Sophie Egan, How to Be a Conscious Eater – great guide book for a balanced life

Sophie Egan a journalist who also holds a master’s degree in public health with a focus on health and social behavior. It is the thing that drives her to write and educate and be a source of change for our world. She has a long list of credentials and activities, and now has a new book that is a wonderful guide and can help each of us make decisions on the food we eat and its impact on our planet. How To Be a Conscious Eater–Making Food Choices That are Good for You, Others, and the Planet is just out in book stores–it’s a useful tool to have at hand.

Sophie was to be at Town Hall on Thursday March 19, 7:30, along with her dad, author Timothy Egan. This is now a Livestream event!

www.sophieegan.com