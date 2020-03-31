Sony Pictures postpones releases of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘Morbius’ and more

March 31, 2020

Sony Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Sony Pictures has done some last-minute shuffling with a few of its films in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deadline

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been pushed to March 5, 2021 from its original July 10 release date, while Sony/Marvel’s Morbius, starring Jared Leto, will hit theaters March 19, 2021, instead of July 31. 

Greyhound, Tom Hanks’ World War II drama slated for a June 12 release, has been postponed until a yet-to-be-determined date, while the Kevin Hart comedy Fatherhood will now hit theaters on October 23, 2021, instead of January 15.

